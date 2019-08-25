Paulie Malignaggi vs Artem Lobov (Bare Knuckle FC 6 fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Paulie Maliggani made his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut against Artem Lobov at BKFC 6. Check out the full fight along with post fight interviews from both fighters.

When it happened, Malignaggi vs. Lobov was the hottest fight of the weekend, largely in part from the spillover from Malignaggi’s beef with Lobov’s teammate Conor McGregor.

Unlike Malignaggi and McGregor, however, Lobov was able to get Malignaggi in the ring and settle the score there.