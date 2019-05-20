Paulie Malignaggi spits at Artem Lobov at Bare Knuckle FC press conference

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi and UFC veteran Artem Lobov got heated when they squared off at a press conference on Monday for their upcoming bout under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner on June 22. The situation devolved to the point where Malignaggi spat at Lobov.

The two have been on a crash course pretty much ever since Malignaggi had a falling out with Lobov’s teammate Conor McGregor while helping the Irishman prepare for his boxing debut opposite Floyd Mayweather.

Also a close friend of McGregor’s, Lobov has staunchly supported his teammate and when it became clear that Malignaggi was going to return to active competition under the new Bare Knuckle rules, they quickly took aim at each other, mostly because of the friction regard McGregor.

TRENDING > Watch Sage Northcutt get face planted in ONE Championship debut (fight highlights)

It has certainly helped Malignaggi regain the spotlight and gives Bare Knuckle FC some drama to build around as the promotion tries to gain traction.