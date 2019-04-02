Paulie Malignaggi and Conor McGregor teammate Artem Lobov scuffle at Bare Knuckle media event

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

Former UFC dual-division champion Conor McGregor and boxer Paulie Malignaggi have been at odds for a long time. McGregor enlisted Malignaggi as a sparring partner ahead of his blockbuster boxing debut opposite Floyd Mayweather. That didn’t go so well.

There was a huge public blow-up over what happened in those sparring sessions with each man claiming to have dominated the other.

Fast forward to now, when the friction between McGregor and Malignaggi has led to an explosive encounter between Malignaggi and McGregor’s teammate and staunch supporter Artem Lobov at Tuesday’s Bare Knuckle FC media day.

Much like this public display where Malignaggi and McGregor were in each other’s faces ahead of the Mayweather bout, Malignaggi and Lobov nearly got into a brawl during the media day festivities to promote Bare Knuckle FC’s event this weekend, where Lobov is scheduled to fight UFC veteran Jason Knight.

Malignaggi also recently signed to fight for BKFC, but doesn’t yet have an opponent or date set for his promotional debut, although a fight with Lobov has been teased and Tuesday’s incident surely bolstered the idea.

There was also a face off between Malignaggi and Lobov, so BKFC doesn’t seem to be hiding the idea that they want the two to fight.

Paulie Malignaggi and Artem Lobov face-off in expletive filled tirade

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)