Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry Verbally Agreed for UFC 226 in Las Vegas

June 28, 2018
A pair of opponent changes has resulted in a new fight being put together as Paul Felder will move to welterweight to challenge Mike Perry at UFC 226 in Las Vegas.

Sources confirmed that verbal agreements are in place for the match-up, which would take place on the preliminary card on July 7 from the T-Mobile Arena.

No contracts have been signed at this time and the UFC hasn’t announced the fight as official yet. 

The match-up came together rather quickly after Felder lost his original opponent, James Vick, when he was pulled to face Justin Gaethje in the main event at UFC Fight Night 135 in Nebraska on Aug. 25.

Meanwhile, Perry lost his opponent after Yancy Medeiros suffered a rib injury that forced him out of their welterweight showdown next weekend.

Almost immediately after it was revealed that Perry needed a new opponent, Felder threw his name into the ring as a potential replacement. Felder is typically a lightweight, but his full weight cut down to 155 pounds hadn’t started yet, which means he would be available to make the move to welterweight instead.

Both fighters quickly lobbied for the match-up to happen in a series of social media messages and it appears the UFC was listening.

If this fight is finalized, Perry vs. Felder would join arguably the biggest card of the year for the UFC with two title fights headlining the card, including a rare champion versus champion showdown between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

               

