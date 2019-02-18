Paul Felder Suffered Collapsed Lunge During UFC on ESPN Bout

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 18, 2019
Paul Felder won a hard-fought unanimous decision at the first UFC Fight Night on ESPN on Sunday in Phoenix, but he also suffered a severe injury in the waning moments of the fight. 

Felder and James Vick fought a war in their three-round lightweight co-main event, but it didn’t really take its toll until the final minutes of the fighter, which is when Felder is believed to have suffered a collapsed lung.

“Paul Felder suffered a collapsed lung in the closing minutes of his fight against James Vick last night, his manager Brian Butler told ESPN,” according to a post to SuckerPunch Entertainment Instagram account, which is Felder’s management.

“Doctors believe the lung was punctured when he took a shot to the ribs at the end of the third round. He is being held an extra day at a local Phoenix hospital for observation, Butler said. As a result of the injury, Felder has been forced to pull out of his color analyst duties for this weekend’s UFC Prague telecast.”

The extra day of observation, SuckerPunch Entertainment’s Brian Butler told MMAWeekly.com’s Damon Martin, was because of fluid build-up in Felder’s lungs, which occurred overnight.

It appears that Felder isn’t too concerned that he’ll have any issues with his recovery, as he’s already cracking wise from his hospital bed, tweeting, “I got two lungs… I just want a beer for sh-tsake.”

