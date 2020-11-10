Paul Felder steps in to face Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 14

The UFC Vegas 14 main event fell apart on Sunday when it was reported that Islam Makhachev was forced out of his scheduled bout against former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. The two were slated to headline Saturday night’s fight card in Las Vegas but a staph infection put Makhachev on the sidelines.

It was the second time the match-up between dos Anjos and Makhachev was called off. The two were originally expected to meet at UFC 254 but the fight was rescheduled for Saturday after dos Anjos tested positive to COVID-19.

With Makhachev out of the fight, UFC matchmakers scrambled to find a replacement. After several fighters turned down the short-notice bout, Paul Felder agreed to step in. Felder last fought in February, losing to Dan Hooker in a controversial split decision.

TRENDING > Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson UFC 256 headliner scrapped due to injury

Dos Anjos last competed in January, losing to Michael Chiesa by unanimous decision. The Brazilian has lost four of his last five bouts and is looking to find some footing to stop the backward slide.

UFC Vegas 14 takes place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday. The event will air on ESPN+.