Paul Felder retires from MMA during UFC Vegas 27 broadcast

Paul Felder is officially retired.

Just before Justin Tafa took on Jared Vanderaa in a heavyweight bout, the no. 9 ranked lightweight contender retired professionally from mixed martial arts while at the commentary desk at UFC Vegas 27.

Felder has been a perennial top 10 contender inside of the lightweight division for many years in the UFC, but his last two fights were both losses inside of the octagon.

The 37-year-old pondered retirement in February 2020 after he lost a split decision to Dan Hooker in February 2020.

Felder mentioned potentially losing the fire he had to ascend in the lightweight division and reach his ultimate goal of the UFC lightweight championship, but it appeared he had a change of heart after some time to reflect.

Felder’s last year and a half, for the majority, consisted of commentary work aside from taking a short notice fight against Rafael Dos Anjos on Fight Island at UFC Vegas 14, which he lost by unanimous decision.

Despite the fact that ‘The Irish Dragon’ will not be fighting in the UFC, Felder will continue with his position at the commentary desk for the promotion.

Felder retired with a professional record of 17-6, and amassed a total of six performance bonuses, with three fight of the nights, and three performance of the nights.