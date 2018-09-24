Paul Felder Receives Good News from Doctor, Reveals Timeline for Return

Paul Felder had a visit with his doctors last week and received some good news.

The veteran lightweight competitor has been nursing a broken arm that was suffered when he moved up to 170 pounds for a short notice fight against Mike Perry at UFC 226 in July.

Felder has been anxiously awaiting word on when he would be cleared to return to full training and it appears that day is rapidly approaching.

“I’m back to say 90-percent training now,” Felder revealed when speaking to MMAWeekly. “I’m allowed to hit stuff with the right hand and wrestle and grapple. They just want me to lay off full contact sparring for another few weeks.”

According to Felder, doctors have given him an optimistic outlook on his return to action in the near future, although it appears he won’t be back in 2018.

Felder had been exchanging messages with James Vick on Twitter in hopes of rebooking their previously scheduled fight after they both ended up with different opponents after being slated to face each other in July.

Vick was pulled to face Justin Gaethje while Felder ended up taking on Perry at welterweight.

While it’s entirely possible the UFC opts to rebook the matchup, Felder says his targeted return date won’t be until 2019.

“I should be 100-percent early October,” Felder said about his return to full training. “I don’t know if December is going to work out at this point because I want to be comfortable before I start a full training camp for something.

“I would say January is 100-percent a go.”

As of now, the UFC hasn’t booked Felder for his next fight but it appears that day could be rapidly approaching after his latest visit with doctors.