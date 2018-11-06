Paul Felder Draws James Vick at UFC 233

Two UFC lightweights that are scratching and clawing to get into title contention square off when Paul Felder meets James Vick.

UFC officials announced the bout on Tuesday, which takes place at UFC 233 on Jan. 26 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. The event is slated to go head to head with Bellator’s Heavyweight Grand Prix Finals, which features Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader in Inglewood, Calif.

Felder (15-4) is fresh off of his first pay-per-view commentating gig when he was cageside at UFC 230 over the weekend. He last set foot in the Octagon at UFC 226 on July 7, when he lost a split decision to Mike Perry. Currently ranked No. 15 in the UFC lightweight division, he could really use a win in Anaheim to get him back on the road to the upper echelon.

Vick (13-2) had been tearing up the division, winning four consecutive bouts before losing to Justin Gaethje in his most recent trip to the cage on Aug. 25 in Lincoln, Neb.

TRENDING > Paige VanZant’s Return is Official for First UFC on ESPN+ Fight Card

UFC 233 doesn’t yet have a headliner, but it marks the promotion’s first pay-per-view offering as part of its new media deal with ESPN. As such, the UFC 233 prelims will air on ESPN’s cable television offerings, giving the event a powerful promotional platform leading into the pay-per-view.