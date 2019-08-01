HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White and Colby Covington

featuredPromised a title shot, Colby Covington wants to see something in writing

Cris Cyborg UFC 214 Workout Scrum

featuredCris Cyborg wants to fight Amanda Nunes, but needs Dana White’s respect

Max Holloway punches Frankie Edgar at UFC 240

featuredMax Holloway routs Frankie Edgar, defends featherweight title at UFC 240

UFC 240 Live Results

featuredUFC 240 Live Results: Holloway vs. Edgar (Results & Fight Stats)

Paul Elizondo not taking Mike Tubera lightly at Combate Americas 41

August 1, 2019
NoNo Comments

There’s not much more that flyweight prospect Paul Elizondo Jr. could have done during his first year as a pro in 2018.

In two bouts, Elizondo was able to pick up two finishes and continue on an undefeated streak he had started in the amateur ranks.

“I fought (Freddy Mendez) in the amateur ranks before and beat him, so it was more getting used to the pro environment (in my pro debut last September,” Elizondo told MMAWeekly.com. “I made sure that I gave no room for him to do his offence to do anything. Just to get used to that environment was great.

“My second one was this last December that just passed against a more dangerous competitor (in Nathan Napolitano). It was awesome for me to put on a show in front of everyone at the Save Mart Center (in Fresno, California) and let everyone known that MMA in the Central Valley isn’t anything to joke around with anymore.”

Though his 2018 went well, things have gone a bit less swimmingly in 2019 as Elizondo has found himself on the sidelines for the year so far recovering from injuries sustained in an accident.

“I was prepared to fight in the last Combate (Americas) card that came (to Fresno) in February or March, and I ended up getting into a car crash and ended up messing up my leg,” said Elizondo. “I had to take some time off and let my leg heal.

“I’ve been doing a lot of no gi and Jiu-Jitsu grappling matches to keep my adrenaline going. I’ve been doing a lot of one on one time with really good boxing coaches and really good high level Muay Thai coaches. Everything is working out great. I’m not forcing anything. Everything is coming natural. The timing is great.”

This Friday in Fresno, California, Elizondo (2-0) will finally have his first bout of the year when he faces Mike Tubera (0-0) in a preliminary 125-pound bout at Combate Americas 41.

TRENDING > Colby Covington claims President Donald Trump’s kids will be front row at UFC on ESPN 5

“Including the amateur he has over double the fights I have,” Elizondo said of Tubera. “Every time I look at him on his film, starting from the oldest day to the present, he’s improved a lot. I’m not taking him lightly.

“I know he’s going to expect my takedowns. Fighting a wrestler now everyone has a little bit of hope now that Ben Askren showed what happens to us when we shoot, but it’s very unlikely (to happen to me like that). You’re going to have to hit me with lightning twice to hit me like that.”

Finally able to get into the cage, Elizondo is looking to at least fight one more time before 2019 is out and take some momentum into 2020.

“I try to go fight by fight, but I try to plan, like for this fight I’m telling myself to get in and get out, and jump on the next one,” said Elizondo. “Sometimes I’ll tell myself after a fight I’ll give myself some time off, but mentally I’m going to jump right back into it right before wrestling starts, which is November.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA