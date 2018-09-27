Paul Elizondo Looking to Take Care of Business in Pro Debut at LFA 51

After a lifetime of competing in wrestling, flyweight prospect Paul Elizondo decided to get into MMA two years ago and has so far had a very strong career in the amateur ranks.

Since his first fight in March of 2016, Elizondo has excelled, going undefeated in his six amateur bouts.

“Everyone wants to go pro right away, but I listened to my mentors, and I had a couple of friends who fought, so I followed their footsteps with a couple of fights in the amateur circuit,” Elizondo told MMAWeekly.com.

“I made sure that every opponent was stronger, better, and tougher (than the last). I’ve been stepping up my game. I honestly believe that ran myself out of amateurs and I am forced to go pro. There’s nothing left in amateurs, so pro is the next step for me.”

Elizondo particularly prided himself on not only facing increasingly difficult competition, but also making the changes to his game to adapt to every opponent.

“I’ve learned so much,” said Elizondo. “This is why I’m glad I had six amateur fights. Every training camp I learned something. Even though I was undefeated I made sure that I never stayed the same. I always adapted.”

On Friday in Fresno, Calif., Elizondo (0-0) will make his pro debut against fellow newcomer Freddy Mendez (0-0) in a preliminary 125-pound bout at LFA 51.

“I believe the stage is a little bit bigger, but I look at every fight the same,” Elizondo said.

“I have seen (Mendez) before and I believe that he does pose a threat. I can’t take him lightly. I have to go in there and take care of business. He’ll be a challenge to me, just like everyone else, so I’m going to take him out the same way I’ll take out someone who is very dangerous.”

Should Elizondo walk out of his fight on September 28 he will look to get in at least one more bout before the end of 2018 and finish out his year on a winning streak.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen after a fight,” said Elizondo. “If everything goes good I would love to get on that Tachi Palace show in November. That’s the goal right now: to end the year with two pro fights.”