Paul Elizondo Jr. ‘going for the kill’ against Trevor Wells at Combate Americas: Fresno

When looking back on his first-round submission victory over Mike Tubera at Combate Americas 41 this past August, flyweight Paul Elizondo Jr. anticipated his bout could end quickly with how his opponent liked to fight. He’ll look to build on that momentum at Combate Americas: Fresno on Friday.

Knowing that Tubera was an aggressive fighter, Elizondo prepared accordingly and was able to match his opponent’s intensity and pick up the first round finish.

“(Tubera) was a solid opponent,” Elizondo told MMAWeekly.com. “I knew he was going to come with everything he had, so I had to do the same. There’s only so much time you can test somebody, test the waters, test the waters before it’s all guns blazing.”

Having come out of the bout with Tubera largely unscathed, Elizondo went right back to work and feels he’s been able to add more to his game in the three months since the fight.

“Fortunately after that win I kept the ball rolling,” said Elizondo. “I took about a week off and then I jumped right back into it. I did some Jiu-Jitsu, grappling matches to keep me going; lot more striking, a lot more sparring; and I feel like I’m right where I want to be.

“If it’s not broken I try not to fix it, but I do add more things to my arsenal with my practices. Every training camp I try to adjust every time. I brought in a lot more bodies for this (upcoming) fight; different looks, different styles. I think I become deadlier and deadlier each fight.”

On Friday in Fresno, Calif., Elizondo (3-0) will look to keep his winning ways going when he takes on Trevor Wells (2-1) in a 125-pound preliminary card bout at Combate Americas: Fresno.

“Trevor is a solid guy and is definitely going to bring out the best in me,” Elizondo said. “I’m trying to make it an exciting dance in front of everybody.

“I know he’s going to bring out the best out in me, and hopefully brings the dog out in me, no one has yet. Going into that third round, where I haven’t gone yet, I just go into a different place. Hopefully he’ll get me there, if not, I’m going for the kill.”

For Elizondo, being deliberate about the moves he makes in his career is important, as he doesn’t want to stress himself out by planning too far ahead in the coming year.

“I go fight by fight,” said Elizondo. “I’ve accepted that I’m doing this for the long haul. I’m not setting any boundaries or any limits or setting a cap on anything. I’ve got to take everything one step at a time and stay in this mindset.”