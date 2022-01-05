Paul Craig reveals he’s going to retire when he turns 35

Paul Craig has revealed his retirement plans and they are approaching a lot faster than some fans might realize.

The Scottish light heavyweight revealed to Sky Sports that he plans to hang up his MMA gloves when he turns 35 … which will happen in 2022.

“I’m 34 years old. I’m losing my hair. I made this kind of deal with myself that I’d like to get to 35. That’s my number and I’ve only got a year left on that,” Craig told the outlet. “Last year was a nightmare with everything that happened. But I’m still kind of firm on that number of 35. I just don’t see the point of taking damage, for not being at my best.”

Craig fought just once in 2021 as two of his three bouts were canceled. He was scheduled to fight former title challenger, Alexander Gustafsson before Gustafsson got injured. His one bout, at UFC 263, ended in a stunning first-round TKO of Jamahall Hill.

Watch the KO that put Sean O’Malley on the map and made Snoop Dogg lose his mind | Video

He plans to retire when he turns 35 in November 2022, despite many fighters in his division behind older (including the champion).

“We’ve got Jan Blachowicz who’s 38. We’ve got the new champion [Glover Teixeira] who’s 42,” he said. “But I don’t want to be the guy who’s being used. I’ve used people, used their fame, but I don’t want to be the person being used. But… you ask my coach, you ask my family, they’ll probably tell you I’m fighting until I’m 42.”

At press time, Craig is not scheduled for his next fight.