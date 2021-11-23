Patricio Pitbull says he’s ready to make Bellator return ‘Let’s set that date’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 23, 2021
2021 was quite a year for the former two-division champion, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, but not really in the best way.

The former king of the featherweight and lightweight divisions lost his featherweight title after being defeated by AJ McKee in the final round of the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix. Though he lost his featherweight title, he still had the lightweight title and many fans thought he’d rest of defending that title.

They were wrong.

On Oct. 6, 2021, it was announced that Freire had relinquished the title so that his brother Patricky would have a shot at the title. He would go on to win the belt leaving fans to wonder if Freire would ever return to MMA.

Now we know the answer.

“Blue gloves. Underdog. Challenger,” he tweeted in English and Portuguese. “The path to reconstruction starts from here. Third Featherweight reign to start soon. Let’s set that date @BellatorMMA.”

Freire will be back and he’s prepared to put in the work to get back his featherweight title.

At press time, Bellator had not announced a new fight for Freire.

