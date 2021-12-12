Patricio Pitbull rips ‘pathetic’ Michael Chandler for blasting Dustin Poirier after loss

It’s a whirlwind of fighters taking shots at each other on Twitter following the main event of UFC 269. With Dustin Poirier losing to Charles Oliviera it opens up a whole new ballgame on the race to the top and the other lightweight fighters know that.

But some fighters outside of the UFC took offense to fighters kicking Poirier while he is down.

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire was one of those fighters.

Following Poirier’s loss, former title challenger, Michael Chandler, took aim at the fallen fighters jabbing him for tapping to the choke.

You turned your back to Charles and run away after being clipped. You quit against Gaethje. Also let's not forget you asked Will Brooks for a time out. Shut your damn mouth, you've been pathetic. https://t.co/6A4h5Ddj4a — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) December 12, 2021

“I would never ever quit…I went out on my shield after being separated from consciousness, congrats to Oliveira…,” Chandler tweeted.

His former foe over at Bellator chimed in with a few thoughts of his own.

“You turned your back to Charles and run away after being clipped. You quit against Gaethje. Also let’s not forget you asked Will Brooks for a time out. Shut your damn mouth, you’ve been pathetic,” Freire wrote.

Freire and Chandler met in the Bellator cage on May 11, 2019 where Freire defeated Chandler via first-round TKO.

Chandler is riding back-to-back losses, two hard-fought wars, including a second-round TKO loss to Oliviera.

It’s likely that Chandler is hoping to stir up some beef with Poirier in order to secure that fight in hopes of climbing back up the ranks and working back to another shot at the title.