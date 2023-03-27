HOT OFF THE WIRE

Patricio Pitbull looks to make MMA history, fighting for bantamweight title in June

March 27, 2023
Patricio Pitbull already has (or has held) the Bellator lightweight and featherweight titles and now he’s looking for his third title at bantamweight.

According to Bellator, Pitbull will take on Sergio Pettis on June 16 in Chicago during the co-main event of Bellato 297.

If Pitbull wins the fight he will be the first MMA fighter to secure wins in three weight classes in any major MMA promotion.

Additionally, Bellator’s current reigning (and defending) interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots will face Patchy Mix at Bellator 295 on April 22, which is the final of the Bantamweight World Grand Prix Tournament. The winner of that fight is expected to face the winner of Pettis vs. Pitbull.

Also on the card is the main event light heavyweight title fight between Vadim Nemkov and Yoel Romero.

