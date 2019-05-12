Patricio Pitbull KOs Michael Chandler to become champ-champ at Bellator 221

Michael Chandler may hold two victories over Patricky “Pitbull” Freire, but Patricky’s brother Patricio exacted a measure of revenge at Bellator 221 on Saturday at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

The feud between Chandler and the Pitbull brothers has been boiling over for years, but Patricio was on point on Saturday as he made quick work of Chandler to become Bellator’s second simultaneous dual-division champion. Ryan Bader is currently the Bellator light heavyweight and heavyweight champion.

Pitbull quickly took the fight to Chandler, who entered the bout as the lightweight champion, tagging him with punches. Only moments into the opening frame, Pitbull landed a right hand that put Chandler on the floor. He followed with numerous left hands until the referee stepped in to call a halt to the contest at 61 seconds.

With the victory, Pitbull added the lightweight strap to his collection that already included the featherweight belt.

In the Bellator 221 co-main event, Douglas Lima continued his quest to regain the welterweight championship by handing Michael “Venom” Page his first defeat.

Not only did Lima defeat Page, he bested the knockout artist at his own game, putting Page on the canvas 35 seconds into the second round.

With the victory, Lima moves to the final of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix, where he will face the winner of the semifinal bout between current champion Rory MacDonald and Neiman Gracie.

A.J. McKee improved his spotless record to 14-0 with a dominant decision victory over former Bellator featherweight champion Pat Curran.

Bellator 221: Chandler vs. Pitbull Results

Main Card:

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (28-4) defeated Michael Chandler (19-4) via KO (punches) at 1:01 of round one

Douglas Lima (31-7) defeated Michael “Venom” Page (14-1) via KO (punches) at 0:35 of round two

A.J. McKee (14-0) defeated Pat Curran (23-8) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Jake Hager (2-0) vs. T.J. Jones (1-1) submission (head and arm choke) at 2:36 of round one

Tywan Claxton (5-0) defeated James Bennett (4-2) via TKO (punches) at 2:09 of round three

Preliminary Card:

Cris Lencioni (5-2) defeated Adil Benjilany (5-2, 1 NC) via submission (triangle choke) at 4:55 of round one

Chris Gonzalez (2-0) defeated Charlie Radtke (2-2) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Rob Fenicle (2-0) defeated Bryan Bautista (1-1) via submission (heel hook) at 1:42 of round one

Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu (10-4) defeated Adam Ward (18-12) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Christian Rodriguez (1-0) defeated Jose Leon (0-1) via submission (armbar) at 4:39 of round one

Robert Morrow (29-24-1) defeated James Bochnovic (9-4) via KO (punches) at 1:18 of round one

Dave Latoria (0-0, 1 NC) and Jason Belyew (0-1, 1 NC) was ruled a no-contest due to an unintentional low blow

Jesse Bazzi (10-6) defeated Joey Diehl (12-10) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Josh Streacker (6-2) defeated Scott Writz (2-1) via KO (punch) at 3:33 of round two

Bellator 221: Chandler vs. Pitbull Fight Highlights

