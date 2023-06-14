Patricio Pitbull eyeing history with 3rd divisional title, but aims for a 4th

Patricio Pitbull is the most decorated fighter in Bellator history. At Bellator 297 on Friday in Chicago, he can take his storied resume into the stratosphere.

He has already been a Bellator two-division champion, having held belts simultaneously in the lightweight and featherweight divisions. But now, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire can take it to another level by adding the Bellator bantamweight belt to his palmares.

He’ll have to defeat current champion Sergio Pettis to achieve that feat. But he’s not stopping there. Though he says he is not overlooking Pettis, his ultimate goal is to do something that will be nearly impossible for any other fighter in any mixed martial arts promotion to achieve.

Pitbull wants to win four belts in four different divisions. If he takes the bantamweight belt, Pitbull has eyes on the newly minted Bellator flyweight division as well.

Hear everything Patrício Pitbull had to say leading up to his title fight against Pettis, while he goes for his third belt in a third division at Bellator 297.

