Patricio Pitbull Ekes Out Title Defense at Bellator 203 in Rome

Bellator returned to Italy on Saturday for another dual event. The promotion put on Bellator 203, a fight card full of mixed martial arts bouts, and also hosted Bellator Kickboxing 10, a full slate of stand-up battles.

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire held onto his belt, if only just barely. He had to go the five-round duration to eke out a split decision nod from the judges over Daniel Weichel, who wasn’t far from home and had been hoping to take the belt back to Germany.

UFC veteran and Italian favorite Alessio Sakara scored an impressive first-round finish of Jamie Sloane to excite the Italian fans in Rome.

Bellator 203: Pitbull vs. Weichel Official Results

Patricio “Pitbull” (27-4) def. Daniel Weichel (39-10) via split decision (49-46, 48-47, 47-48)

*“Pitbull” retains Bellator featherweight world championship

Alessio Sakara (20-12, 2 NC) def. Jamie Sloane (8-5, 1 NC) via TKO (strikes) at 1:19 of round one

Andrey Koreshkov (21-2) def. Vaso Bakocevic (33-18-1) via KO at 1:06 of round one

Alen Amedovski (6-0) def. Will Fleury (4-1) via KO at 1:39 of round one

Maxim Radu (9-1) def. Simone La Preziosa (3-5) via TKO (strikes) at 4:50 of round one

Michele Martignoni (4-0) def. Simone D’Anna (4-2) via KO (head kick) at 0:06 of round one

*Martignoni ties record for fastest KO in Bellator history

Bellator Kickboxing 10 Official Results