Patricio Pitbull Ekes Out Title Defense at Bellator 203 in Rome

Bellator returned to Italy on Saturday for another dual event. The promotion put on Bellator 203, a fight card full of mixed martial arts bouts, and also hosted Bellator Kickboxing 10, a full slate of stand-up battles.
Bellator featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire held onto his belt, if only just barely. He had to go the five-round duration to eke out a split decision nod from the judges over Daniel Weichel, who wasn’t far from home and had been hoping to take the belt back to Germany.
UFC veteran and Italian favorite Alessio Sakara scored an impressive first-round finish of Jamie Sloane to excite the Italian fans in Rome.
Bellator 203: Pitbull vs. Weichel Official Results
- Patricio “Pitbull” (27-4) def. Daniel Weichel (39-10) via split decision (49-46, 48-47, 47-48)
*“Pitbull” retains Bellator featherweight world championship
- Alessio Sakara (20-12, 2 NC) def. Jamie Sloane (8-5, 1 NC) via TKO (strikes) at 1:19 of round one
- Andrey Koreshkov (21-2) def. Vaso Bakocevic (33-18-1) via KO at 1:06 of round one
- Alen Amedovski (6-0) def. Will Fleury (4-1) via KO at 1:39 of round one
- Maxim Radu (9-1) def. Simone La Preziosa (3-5) via TKO (strikes) at 4:50 of round one
- Michele Martignoni (4-0) def. Simone D’Anna (4-2) via KO (head kick) at 0:06 of round one
*Martignoni ties record for fastest KO in Bellator history
Bellator Kickboxing 10 Official Results
- Gabriel Varga (16-6) def. Kevin Ross (33-11) via TKO 2:09 of round one
*Varga becomes Bellator Kickboxing featherweight world champion
- Giorgio Petrosyan (88-2-2, 1 NC) def. Chingiz Allazov (60-3, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (50-44, 49-45, 49-45)
- Gaston Bolanos (12-1) def. Domenico Lomurno (31-9) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Martine Michieletto (24-11-3) def. Gloria Peritore (16-5-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Raffaele Vitale (58-9) def. Mattia Faraoni (27-5) via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)
- Gabriele Casella (19-2-1) def. Alex Negrea (11-6) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Davide Armanini (30-1) def. Fatmir Gordi (23-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Florenzo Pesare (32-9) def. Antonio Campagna (26-16-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)