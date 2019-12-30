Patchy Mix plans to put Yuki Motoya away at RIZIN 20 on New Year’s Eve

Just over three years into his pro MMA career, bantamweight Patchy Mix has managed to make it to the worldwide stage in Bellator in 2019. And while some fighters might struggle with such a transition, Mix has thrived since joining the promotion.

In two bouts with Bellator, Mix has managed to pick up two first round finishes, making it seven fights in a row overall that he’s been able to stop a fight before it went to the judges.

“I had a real good 2019,” Mix told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve had three fights and three first round finishes. I put them all away right away. It’s been a successful, flawless year, and I’m looking to carry the momentum into the New Year.

“It’s important to me to take this step up because I knew I belonged here, but it’s no different than any other fights I’ve had. I’m going to continue to do my job; the only difference is the world sees me now.”

For Mix, his finish streak isn’t the result of blind aggression or luck, but rather a concerted effort to lead his opponents into creating openings he can exploit.

“I think Big John (McCarthy) said it best after my last fight: I’m setting traps that is leading to the demise of my opponents,” commented Mix.

“They don’t obviously want to get finished by me, but I have a varied-styled game, I feel that I’m well-rounded, and I’m a hunter. I can catch you on the mat or put you out other ways. I’m setting a lot of guys up and working toward my finishes.”

On December 31 in Saitama, Japan, Mix (12-0) will look to close out his 2019 with his finish streak intact when he faces Yuki Motoya (23-7) in a main card 135-pound bout at RIZIN 20.

“I think the most important thing is to go out there and be confident in my abilities, who I am, and what I’ve done so far in my career,” Mix said. “I’m planning on going out there and putting (Motoya) away too.”

For Mix, 2020 is year he hopes will present him more opportunities to showcase his skills against any opposition that comes his way.

“I’m just taking out whoever they put in front of me,” said Mix. “It’s only getting bigger for me. I’m going to take on the biggest challenges, the toughest competitors, and it only gives me a brighter future.

“I let my manager do his job. I do my job. My team does their job. When we get the fights, we break them down, and then we win them. We never say no to a fight.”