Patchy Mix eyeing million dollar payday at Bellator 295

Having admittedly not committed himself to his MMA career as much as he could have, in 2022, bantamweight Patchy Mix began to take things seriously and hasn’t looked back.

In addition to putting more effort into his MMA career, Mix also made changes personally, which made him more available to put as much of himself into fighting as possible.

“2022 was the year I started taking MMA seriously,” Mix told MMAWeekly.com. “I quit partying, I quit drinking, I quit going out with my friends. I quit just trying to look at it as a side thing. I got so good at one time in my life that I started taking things for granted and not staying in the gym as much as I wanted to and not living like a student like I did.

“Coming into 2022 with the opportunity of the tournament, I really had to focus myself and start fresh. The main thing I started doing in 2022 is training fulltime and treating this like a full-time job and taking my recovery seriously. I became a completely different fighter. It’s been a good change.”

With the additional work he’s put into his fighting career, Mix feels like he will be the best he’s ever been in his 2023 campaign.

“I’ve trained for the whole last year straight and I’ve been taking everything serious and I’m better than I’ve ever been,” said Mix. “I think it’s shown in my performances. I’m only getting better. On the April 22 I expect to be a more complete version of myself than in December (at my last fight).”

In Honolulu, Hawaii, this Saturday Mix (17-1) will face Raufeon Stots (19-1) in the biggest fight of his career when the two clash in the 135-pound grand prix finals in the main event of Bellator 295.

“You don’t know what to expect or put too much emotional value one way or another,” Mix said. “I’m just going to go out there and fight my type of fight and have fun while I do it.



“I know I’ve got a granite chin – I’ve never been wobbled, I’ve never been dropped – and I’m looking forward to the war I can have with him. We’re going to see who has more dog in him, who has more fight in him, and I’m looking to dominate him. I think I’m going to win in all ways and I’m looking to put on the performance of my life.”

For Mix taking the tournament title and winning the money is a big thing, but more importantly as soon as it’s all over he’s going to continue to put as much effort as he can into his career and keep moving forward as the best version of himself.

“One day at a time, get my million dollars on Saturday and just start reinvesting,” said Mix. “Just reinvest in myself and it’s only going to get better.

“This is a marathon. I’m just starting to get underway in the race right now. I’m getting a little momentum, I’m at 10 miles right now, and I’m just getting started and have more coming. Just keep growing and getting better.”

