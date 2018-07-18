Pat Curran Faces Undefeated A.J. McKee in Bellator 205 Main Event

Bellator will make its return to the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho on Friday, Sept. 21, as former two-time featherweight world champ Pat Curran (23-7) squares off against undefeated A.J. McKee (11-0) in the main event.

In the co-main event, Rafael Lovato Jr. (8-0) meets John Salter (15-3) in a bout that could determine the next Bellator middleweight world title challenger. Additional bouts will be announced in coming weeks.

A former two-time Bellator world featherweight champion, Pat Curran returns to the cage looking to earn another shot at gold. Fighting out of Crystal Lake, Ill., “Paddy Mike” is in the midst of a three-fight win streak that includes victories over Emmanuel Sanchez, John “Macapa” and Georgi Karakhanyan. The longtime Bellator veteran, who debuted at Bellator 14 in 2010, owns additional wins over Patricio “Pitbull,” Joe Warren, Roger Huerta and Daniel Straus. Also, a two-time Bellator tournament winner, the 30-year-old’s return to the top of the 145-pound division begins with a tough test against McKee.

Fighting out of Long Beach, Calif., A.J. McKee puts his undefeated record on the line against the former champ. Currently training alongside the likes of Aaron Pico, “Baby Slice,” and Joey Davis at The Body Shop under the tutelage of his father, MMA veteran Antonio McKee, the second-generation fighter is making quite the name for himself. At just 23 years of age, “Mercenary” has set the Bellator record for consecutive wins at 11, having defeated Justin Lawrence, Brian Moore and Dominic Mazzotta along the way. Known for his highlight-reel finishes, McKee will look to remain undefeated and keep his name etched in the record books.

Following years of success in elite jiu-jitsu and grappling competition, Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Rafael Lovato Jr. has made the transition to MMA look seamless. The unbeaten Oklahoma City-based fighter has amassed eight career wins, including seven finishes, in a career that began in 2014. The former Legacy Fighting Champion has since earned recent wins over Gerald Harris, Chris Honeycutt and Mike Rhodes en route to his still-perfect record. A matchup that was scheduled to happen at Bellator 198 in April, Lovato Jr. now has his opportunity to show everyone that he belongs as the rightful No. 1 contender at middleweight against his toughest opponent to date.

Currently riding a seven-fight win streak, John Salter has quietly established himself as one of the most dominant middleweights in the world. Finishing all of his five previous Bellator bouts, including submission victories over Kendall Grove and Brandon Halsey, the Alabama native has proven himself to be a dangerous opponent every time he steps inside the cage. In his last outing at Bellator 188 in Tel Aviv, Israel, the former standout collegiate wrestler defeated Jason Radcliffe, following a late opponent change. Now, he sets his sights on the undefeated Lovato Jr., in what could lead to his first shot at Bellator gold.

Bellator 205: Curran vs. McKee Fight Card