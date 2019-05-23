Part-time fighter Patrick Martin looking to make a statement at LFA 67

Looking back at his February win over Byron Stevens at LFA 60, heavyweight Patrick Martin feels like was able to further establish a part of his game that had been lacking.

Having come from a wrestling background, Martin is happy with the development of his stand-up game and believes he is able to showcase it to a fuller extent than he had previously in his career.

“I thought I did really great,” Martin told MMAWeekly.com. “My opponent was switched up, but I thought I looked good. I’ve been working on straight punches and just chilling on my attacks. I look like a striker now. I’m looking like I’m settling more into the cage.”

Considering that he’s not able to fully commit to fighting due to commitments outside of MMA, Martin has been able to grow enough that he’s been largely successful up to this point.

“I work 40 hours a week, I’m a father, I’m 35 years old; so I have a real life, so fighting is my hobby, my passion. It’s a part-time thing,” said Martin. “My training isn’t where I know it could be. I feel like I’m 75-percent of what I could be.

“I’m big, strong, athletic, very open-minded and coachable. I just want to see different looks. I always have a love and passion for the sport more than any victories or anything like that. I like every aspect of it.”

On Friday in Branson, Missouri, Martin (7-4) will look to pick up his third win in a row when he faces Daniel James (8-3-1) in the heavyweight main event of LFA 67.

“Two of the guys I’ve lost to, Daniel James beat. So I’ve been watching this guy,” Martin said. “I’ve always watched his video and kept up on him and thought this is the guy I want to fight.

“I’m expecting him to charge. I’m going to dance with him and not be so aggressive. I love this match-up. I think this is my test to see where I’m really at in my game. I’m looking very forward to it.”

Though he’s in his mid-30’s with only four years of fighting experience, Martin doesn’t have the kind of wear and tear on him that other fighters his age may have. As such, he’s just looking to continue to improve and take each opportunity as it comes his way.

“Win or lose, I still have a lot of fight in me,” said Martin. “I want to make a statement that I’m here. I’m here to compete and I’m not going anywhere anytime soon.

“My whole life, it’s been about getting here or getting there, changing this or changing that, but I don’t want to do that anymore. I want to slow down and just focus on me. I’m going to take it one fight at a time.”