Pam Sorenson and Kaitlin Young fight for the featherweight title at Invicta FC 36

Invicta Fighting Championships announced on Tuesday that Pam “Bam” Sorenson (7-3) and “The Striking Viking” Kaitlin Young (10-9-1) will battle for the promotion’s featherweight championship. The title tilt headlines a nine-fight Invicta FC 36 card, taking place in Kansas City, Kan. on Friday, Aug. 9.

Sorensen was last in action at Invicta FC 32, taking on former featherweight champion Felicia Spencer. Sorensen suffered defeat at the time, but gets another crack at Invicta gold after Spencer signed with the UFC and vacated her title earlier this year.

A 12-year veteran of the sport, Young left the cage in 2014 and served as Invicta FC matchmaker before returning to competition last year. Since August, the MMA pioneer has experienced a career resurgence, reeling off three straight wins, including back-to-back stoppages.

Former strawweight title challenger Janaisa “Evil Princess” Morandin (10-2) returns to action in the Invicta FC 36 co-main event, welcoming newcomer Emily “Gordinha” Ducote (7-5) to the organization’s 115-pound division.

Also featured at Invicta FC 36:

Twenty-five-year-old atomweight prospects square off as Jessica Delboni (8-1) meets Lindsey “Damsel” VanZandt (6-1), who is coming off a win over Japanese kickboxing star Rena Kubota. UFC veteran Kailin Curran (6-7) looks to follow up on her impressive Phoenix Rising Series outing against a strawweight opponent to be named. Undefeated wrestler Stephanie “Hold Fast” Geltmacher (4-0) vies with Victoria “Fury” Leonardo (5-1) at flyweight. Atomweight Alyse Anderson (4-1) attempts to hand Anastasia Nikolakakos (3-0) her first career defeat. Owner of the fastest knockout in Invicta history, Chantel “Killa” Coates (1-0) clashes with fellow flyweight Caitlin “Ginger” Sammons (1-0).

Recent signees Erin Harpe (1-0) and Auttumn Norton (0-0) battle at bantamweight. Bantamweights Megan “Killa” Cawley (0-0) and Julia Ottolino (0-0) will both make their professional debuts in the night’s opening bout.

The complete nine-fight card for Invicta FC 36 can be found below:

Invicta FC 36 fight card