Paige VanZant’s Return is Official for First UFC on ESPN+ Fight Card

November 6, 2018
Paige VanZant’s return to the Octagon is official, and it’ll take place on the historic first UFC fight card on ESPN+ in January.

Though VanZant had already confirmed in early September that she had been medically cleared to return in time for the UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night card on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn, she fell short of confirming her opponent.

UFC officials on Tuesday announced that she would be facing Rachael Ostovich, as was widely expected. The bout is the first fight officially announced for the UFC’s move to ESPN. The promotion has long been on the FOX family of networks, but has inked a deal to make ESPN its new media home.

VanZant (7-4) hasn’t fought since her flyweight debut in January, where she lost a unanimous decision to Jessica-Rose Clark. She’s hoping to get back on track after having lost three of her last four bouts.

Ostovich (4-4) is also coming off of a loss in her last bout. Montana De La Rosa submitted her at The Ultimate Fighter Finale in July, so Ostovich is also looking to right the ship after going 1-1 in the Octagon.

The UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night in Brooklyn kicks off an ambitious first quarter for the fight promotion, which sees it go on a run of 11 consecutive weeks of events.

               

