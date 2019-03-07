HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson ONE Las Vegas scrum

featuredDemetrious Johnson admits ONE Championship was always in the plan

Colby Covington at UFC 225 (by Damon Martin)

featuredColby Covington believes Kamaru Usman altercation was orchestrated so he would lose his title shot

Jon Jones and Anthony Smith UFC 235 post-fight

featuredJon Jones addresses illegal knee, says he owes Anthony Smith a beer

featuredJon Jones earns lopsided victory in latest title defense against Anthony Smith at UFC 235

Paige VanZant to be featured in the 2019 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

March 7, 2019
NoNo Comments

UFC women’s flyweight contender Paige VanZant is going from the Octagon to the beach as the latest athlete set to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition due out later this year.

Sports Illustrated announced the news on Thursday along with a video featuring VanZant from her photoshoot.

VanZant had teased a big announcement coming earlier this week after flying down to Mexico before returning home to deal with a fractured arm that is expected to keep her sidelined for approximately four weeks.

The former strawweight contender who now competes at 125 pounds is coming off a submission win over Rachael Ostovich in her most recent fight.

Now VanZant joins former UFC women’s champion Ronda Rousey as the only fighters from the organization to be featured in the famed swimsuit issue from Sports Illustrated.

“I feel like when you’re in Sports Illustrated, that’s when you make it,” VanZant said. “It’s a really big deal.

“I’m mostly excited for people to see this side of me. I think people forget that yes I’m a professional fighter, my hair is corn-rowed all the time, I punch people in the face for a living but you can look really cute, too.”

VanZant has been a high profile star for the UFC ever since she first arrived in the promotion.

She gained national exposure when she made it to the finals of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and also released her autobiography last year.   

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA