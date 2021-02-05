Paige VanZant scuffles with opponent at her first Bare Knuckle Fighting weigh-in

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 5, 2021
No Comments

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant is one of the latest former Octagon athletes making the jump into the popular and lucrative Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

VanZant will make her debut at BKFC Knucklemania on Friday opposite Britain Hart.

The two nearly got into an early bout of fisticuffs at the event’s weigh-in. When Hart took to the stage to face off with VanZant, they got a little too close for comfort and ended up in a scuffle and had to be separated.

(Video courtesy of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship)

