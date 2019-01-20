Paige VanZant Returns with a Submission Victory (UFC Brooklyn Highlights)

Overhand right by Ostovich lands, and then immediately gets the take down! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/tPx1uIMXiZ — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019

Ground game ? Nice scrambles from Vanzant & Ostovich here in round 1! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/8QfWQbxEL2 — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019

Nothing but respect between two world class athletes. #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/zXwPTtQLmo — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from Paige VanZant’s successful return, as she submitted Rachael Ostovich at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw marked the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s entrance into the ESPN era. Following an event headlined by a champion vs. champion superfight, the UFC has a week off courtesy of the cancellation of UFC 233, and will re-emerge with is second live event on ESPN+ during Super Bowl weekend.

The fight promotion returns to Fortaleza, Brazil, on Feb. 2 where a pivotal bantamweight bout between Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes headlines UFC on ESPN+ 2 and Jose Aldo vs. Renato Moicano takes the co-main event slot.