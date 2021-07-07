Paige VanZant posts a series of sparring photos as she prepares for BKFC 19

Paige VanZant continues to prepare for her second fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and keeps her fans up-to-date with videos and photos on social media.

“12 Gauge” faces Rachael Ostovich in the BKFC 19 main event on July 23 hoping to pick up her first win in the fight promotion. Check out her sparring session photos (Click right to scroll through them).

BKFC 19 fight poster:

