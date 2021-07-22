Paige VanZant looking sharp ahead of BKFC 19 | Video

Paige VanZant headlines Friday’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event in Tampa Bay, Fla. against Rachael Rachael Ostovich. VanZant participated in the event’s open workouts on Wednesday and looked sharp hitting the pads.

VanZant signed a lucrative four-fight deal with the fight promotion in August 2020. He made her promotional debut in February, losing to Britain Hart by unanimous decision.

