Paige VanZant: ‘I’m Looking to Get a Finish’

January 19, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Paige VanZant walks to the Octagon for the first time in one year to take on Rachel Ostovich this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw on ESPN+. VanZant is looking to rebound from back-to-back losses and establish her place in the flyweight division.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Cejudo vs. Dillashaw finishing out the night.

