Paige VanZant Headed Back to Surgery, Return to UFC Delayed Until Further Notice

Paige VanZant won’t be making her return to the UFC any time soon.

On Tuesday, the flyweight contender revealed that she’s headed back under the knife after a surgery to repair a broken arm suffered in her most recent fight against Jessica-Rose Clark didn’t heal properly.

The end result was VanZant finding out she needed a second surgery that will keep her out of action for an undetermined amount of time.

VanZant explained what happened in an Instagram post:

“I unfortunately and sadly have to inform all of my fans who have been standing by my side that my arm surgery has failed,” VanZant stated. “For whatever reason my bone still is totally broken in my arm and shows no sign of healing or progression. All that we can guess is that I went back to training too quickly and didn’t give my arm the proper time to heal without any motion.

“This is the downfall of athletes, pushing through pain when they should not. I will be going in for another more serious surgery next month where they will take bone fragments from my hip to fill the break and put another bigger plate in. I will take the time off to heal this go around. I will be back to the UFC and I will fight many more fights in the future.”

It’s unfortunate news for VanZant, 24, who had just recently moved to the flyweight division after spending the first part of her UFC career competing at 115 pounds.

VanZant had also relocated back home to Oregon for her training camps after working out of Team Alpha Male in Sacramento for the majority of her previous fights.

Sadly it appears VanZant will be sidelined for several more months if not longer based on the severity of the broken arm that will now require a second surgery and additional healing time.

VanZant’s last fight took place in January and as of now there’s no word on when she may return to the UFC.