HOT OFF THE WIRE
Robert Whittaker UFC 213

featuredRobert Whittaker Takes a Controversial Nod Over Yoel Romero in Epically Brutal Battle (UFC 225 Results)

Colby Covington weigh-in

featuredColby Covington Wins Interim Title, Turns Attention to Tyron Woodley (UFC 225 Results)

featuredCarla Esparza Not Sure She Can Let Go of the Bad Blood with Claudia Gadelha

Robert Whittaker vs Yoel Romero at UFC 225 ceremonial weigh-in

featuredUFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero 2 Weigh-in Replay; Main Event Apparently Remains Intact

Paige VanZant Headed Back to Surgery, Return to UFC Delayed Until Further Notice

June 12, 2018
NoNo Comments

Paige VanZant won’t be making her return to the UFC any time soon.

On Tuesday, the flyweight contender revealed that she’s headed back under the knife after a surgery to repair a broken arm suffered in her most recent fight against Jessica-Rose Clark didn’t heal properly.

The end result was VanZant finding out she needed a second surgery that will keep her out of action for an undetermined amount of time.

VanZant explained what happened in an Instagram post:

“I unfortunately and sadly have to inform all of my fans who have been standing by my side that my arm surgery has failed,” VanZant stated. “For whatever reason my bone still is totally broken in my arm and shows no sign of healing or progression. All that we can guess is that I went back to training too quickly and didn’t give my arm the proper time to heal without any motion.

“This is the downfall of athletes, pushing through pain when they should not. I will be going in for another more serious surgery next month where they will take bone fragments from my hip to fill the break and put another bigger plate in. I will take the time off to heal this go around. I will be back to the UFC and I will fight many more fights in the future.”

❗️Arm Update❗️ I unfortunately and sadly have to inform all of my fans who have been standing by my side that my arm surgery has failed. For whatever reason my bone still is totally broken in my arm and shows no sign of healing or progression. All that we can guess is that I went back to training too quickly and didn’t give my arm the proper time to heal without any motion. This is the downfall of athletes, pushing through pain when they should not. I will be going in for another more serious surgery next month where they will take bone fragments from my hip to fill the break and put another bigger plate in. I will take the time off to heal this go around. I will be back to the UFC and I will fight many more fights in the future. Send some prayers up for me for recovery. Thank you.

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzantufc) on

It’s unfortunate news for VanZant, 24, who had just recently moved to the flyweight division after spending the first part of her UFC career competing at 115 pounds.

VanZant had also relocated back home to Oregon for her training camps after working out of Team Alpha Male in Sacramento for the majority of her previous fights.

Sadly it appears VanZant will be sidelined for several more months if not longer based on the severity of the broken arm that will now require a second surgery and additional healing time.

VanZant’s last fight took place in January and as of now there’s no word on when she may return to the UFC.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA