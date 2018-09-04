HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTyron Woodley Considers Darren Till His ‘Super Fight’ and Nothing Else Matters Until After UFC 228

Dana White on Khabib vs Conor prefight violence

featuredDana White Expects Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov PPV to Crush Logan Paul vs KSI (Yahoo Sports Special)

featuredMax Holloway Says He’s Cleared to Fight But Nothing Finalized Yet for UFC 231

Darren Till at UFC 228 Vegas Media Day

featuredDarren Till Says Weight Cut Has Been ‘Sh–‘

Paige VanZant Cleared for First UFC Fight Card on ESPN

September 3, 2018
NoNo Comments

Paige VanZant has been medically cleared to return to training for her next fight, which she said is going to be the first UFC fight card on ESPN. 

VanZant had been widely believed to be fighting Rachael Ostovich at flyweight on the first UFC on ESPN fight card, but she had steadfastly denied those rumors, previously insisting she hadn’t yet been cleared to fight. She explained on a video posted to her new Youtube channel on Monday that she the UFC had offered her a bout on that card, but that she wasn’t willing to sign until she knew the status of her arm.

VanZant broke her arm in her most recent fight against Jessica-Rose Clark in January. She had surgery to repair the break, but she suspects that she might have returned to training to soon and negated the healing process.  In June, VanZant underwent a second surgery. This time, everything went well and she got the go ahead to resume her career.

“The verdict is I can go for it. I can punch people again – well I’m not able to punch people yet – but in like six weeks I can punch people. But I can start training and working out again and I’m going to be fighting in January,” VanZant said.

TRENDING > Jon Jones: ‘Conor McGregor Shouldn’t Be Underestimated’

“I can officially announce, you heard it here first, that I will be taking a fight on Jan. 18 on the first-ever ESPN card. We’re going to be getting an opponent matched up.”

Whether or not that opponent is Ostovich remains to be seen, but the good news is that VanZant should be back in the Octagon almost a year to the day that she last fought.

(Courtesy of Paige VanZant)

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA