Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt set for next UFC London card

The UFC is looking to mimic the success it found with its first UFC London card in 2022 with another jam-packed event featuring two of England’s biggest stars – Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann. McCann had been previously announced for the card and many had assumed Pimblett would be included as well, and now he has a fight.

Pimblett (18-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC) will square off with another fan favorite when he takes on Jordan Leavitt (10-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) in July.

Paddy Pimblett is back!@TheUFCBaddy vs @Jojo_MonkeyKing is signed for #UFCLondon 🇬🇧



🎟️ Tickets on general sale tomorrow at 10am BST pic.twitter.com/oNLEYFkUJA — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 27, 2022

The fights already announced for the UFC London card are:

Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

Jack Hermansson vs. Darren Till

Charles Johnson vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Nikita Krylov

Hannah Goldy vs. Molly McCann

Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce

Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic

Jordan Leavitt vs. Paddy Pimblett

Leavitt is coming off a split decision win over Trey Ogden in April. Pimblett is riding a four-fight win streak, including back-to-back first-round finishes in both of his UFC appearances.