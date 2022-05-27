Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt set for next UFC London card

The UFC is looking to mimic the success it found with its first UFC London card in 2022 with another jam-packed event featuring two of England’s biggest stars – Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann. McCann had been previously announced for the card and many had assumed Pimblett would be included as well, and now he has a fight.
Pimblett (18-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC) will square off with another fan favorite when he takes on Jordan Leavitt (10-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) in July.
The fights already announced for the UFC London card are:
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall
- Jack Hermansson vs. Darren Till
- Charles Johnson vs. Muhammad Mokaev
- Alexander Gustafsson vs. Nikita Krylov
- Hannah Goldy vs. Molly McCann
- Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce
- Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic
- Jordan Leavitt vs. Paddy Pimblett
Leavitt is coming off a split decision win over Trey Ogden in April. Pimblett is riding a four-fight win streak, including back-to-back first-round finishes in both of his UFC appearances.