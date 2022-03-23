HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJorge Masvidal arrested for battery after Colby Covington Miami altercation

Conor McGregor UFC 246 presser - serious

featuredConor McGregor arrested; luxury car seized

Yaroslav Amosov - Bellator 260

featuredWith Bellator champ fighting for Ukraine; interim title bout set

featuredPaddy Pimblett reveals low fighter purse after incorrect reported pay

Paddy Pimblett reveals low fighter purse after incorrect reported pay

March 23, 2022
NoNo Comments

UFC fighter purses aren’t revealed as often as they used to be. The state of Nevada no longer releases them and other athletic commissions are doing the same. So when a false report of Paddy Pimblett’s pay was released, he wanted to set the record straight.

And it was shocking, to say the least.

The initial report claimed Pimblett made $107,000 at UFC London, he tweeted that it was incorrect and then set the record straight.

“Twelve and 12,” Pimblett said during an interview with Barstool Sports. “No, yeah, 12 and 12, so 12 to show and 12 to win.”

The number was a bit jarring considering how much of a draw he was for the London crowd, something even UFC president Dana White admitted in the post-fight press conference.

“I’ll give you an example,” White said. “On my Instagram, I posted the faceoffs yesterday for the heavyweight fight [Aspinall vs. Volkov]. Did 120,000 views. Paddy’s faceoff did 1.3 million. So all the talk going into the fight about his walkout and all this s***, listen, it’s real.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA