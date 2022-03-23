Paddy Pimblett reveals low fighter purse after incorrect reported pay

UFC fighter purses aren’t revealed as often as they used to be. The state of Nevada no longer releases them and other athletic commissions are doing the same. So when a false report of Paddy Pimblett’s pay was released, he wanted to set the record straight.

And it was shocking, to say the least.

The initial report claimed Pimblett made $107,000 at UFC London, he tweeted that it was incorrect and then set the record straight.

I wish I was gettin paid that are yous for fucking real?! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/1lAHPIHchK — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) March 21, 2022

“Twelve and 12,” Pimblett said during an interview with Barstool Sports. “No, yeah, 12 and 12, so 12 to show and 12 to win.”

The number was a bit jarring considering how much of a draw he was for the London crowd, something even UFC president Dana White admitted in the post-fight press conference.

“I’ll give you an example,” White said. “On my Instagram, I posted the faceoffs yesterday for the heavyweight fight [Aspinall vs. Volkov]. Did 120,000 views. Paddy’s faceoff did 1.3 million. So all the talk going into the fight about his walkout and all this s***, listen, it’s real.”