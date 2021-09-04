Paddy Pimblett murked Luigi Vendramini for first-round TKO in UFC debut

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 4, 2021
The Paddy Pimblett UFC debut was absolutely everything we expected and more. After getting rocked early in the first round by Luigi Vendramini, Pimblett recovered and murked his opponent showing everyone in the UFC APEX and around the world exactly what we had been waiting for all these years. 

“What did I tell you Mike,” Pimblett said in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping. “I’m here to take over, I’m the new cash cow.”

For a moment it looked like the Pimblett hype train might have been derailed when early in the first round Vendramini clipped the Brit and nearly stopped the fight early. But a right hand singled the end for Vendramini after eating an explosion of strikes before slumping to the canvas where the fight was called at 4:25 into round one. 

Pimblett is a highly-touted prospect and was scouted by the UFC for years. He turned down two offers for UFC contracts before finally accepting in 2021 and making his debut on Sept. 4. His delay in signing garnered almost as much attention as his fighting style and talent and has been called the next Conor McGregor. It’s easy to see why after his debut performance. 

Vendramini was the unlucky man to draw the straw, placing him across the cage for Pimblett’s UFC debut. The Brazilian was coming off a majority decision loss to Fares Ziam at UFC 263 in June 2021.

Pimblett vs. Vendramini served as the UFC Vegas 36 main card opener and took place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. 

