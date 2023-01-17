Paddy Pimblett is headed for surgery

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett is headed for surgery in March for an injury he suffered in his UFC 282 win over Jared Gordon.

“The Baddy” hoped to return at UFC 286 at the O2 Arena in London, but that will not be happening. He suffered an ankle injury in the opening round of his fight with Gordon and will require surgery. It’s unknown how long Pimblett will be sidelined. The news was revealed in a video blog posted to Pimblett’s YouTube channel.

“It looks like you have a small amount of cartilage lost in this bit,” said Pimblett’s doctor during the video. “That’s exactly where you’re sore. The other thing you’ve got is all this white stuff here, that’s all fluid. So, that’s what the swelling is. When we look at the ligaments that join your fibula, so you’ve probably got what we call a grade 2 injury to that.”

