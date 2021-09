Paddy Pimblett: “I never say no to a fight” | UFC Vegas 36 Video

Lightweight Paddy Pimblett made his highly anticipated UFC debut on Saturday on the UFC Vegas 36 main card against Luigi Vendramini and scored a first-round finish.

During the event’s post-fight press conference, Pimblett spoke about the win, his plans in the fight promotion and the fact that he does not turn down fights. Watch everything Pimblett had to say below.

UFC Vegas 36 Bonuses: Paddy Pimblett banks an extra $50,000 in promotional debut

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)