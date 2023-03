Paddy Pimblett: ‘GSP is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, Jon Jones is the greatest fighter’

Lightweight star Paddy Pimblett attended at UFC 285 viewing party and of course filmed his reaction to the two championship bouts that headlined the fight card.

Jon Jones returned after three years and dominated Ciryl Gane to capture the vacant heavyweight championship in the main event. The women’s flyweight belt changed hands in the co-main even when Alexa Grasso shocked the world and submitting Valentina Shevchenko.

What Pimblett’s reaction and hear what “The Baddy” had to say.

