Paddy Pimblett fires back at ‘cheating’ T.J. Dillashaw after diabetes comments

Paddy Pimblett is known to blow up a bit between fights, so much so that his out-of-competition photos have become a bit of an internet sensation. But now, it’s also become a source of trash talk with other fighters.

This week former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw blasted Pimblett for his size saying he is “just loving diabetes.”

“They can promote him the right way and do all this good stuff, and he’s got some stuff to grow and get into the higher echelons of the UFC, but if you keep that same work ethic that he has now, he’ll never be a champion,” Dillashaw said on “The Schaub Show.”

“You can’t have that down time like that. You can’t get that fat. You can’t get out of shape. It just kind of proves the dedication to what you need to do. And no, I’m not trying to pound on him or anything, but that’s something I think he’s going to have to figure out with age, right? He’s young. … It’s a full-time job, bro. This isn’t just wanting to be a fighter – you have to be a fighter.”

Pimblett didn’t take kindly to those words and fired back on Twitter.

Is this fella messin @TJDillashaw used to sell tee shirts with his fat face on it saying “fat Tyler” on when he came out of camp🤣🤣🤣🤣 don’t forget ur own past u sausage😉 Cheating little juice head wud never have won a belt without them steroids u fucking mushroom 🤗👍🏻🤣 https://t.co/64YL2yOG82 — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) June 1, 2022

Dillashaw was stripped of his title after he failed a PED test and admitted to EPO.