Paddy Pimblett calls for Jared Gordon rematch from hospital bed | Video

Lightweight Paddy Pimblett underwent successful surgery for an injury he suffered in his UFC 282 bout against Jared Gordon, and called for a rematch with “Flash.”

Pimblett sustained an ankle injury in his controversial unanimous decision win over Gordon in December and recently went under the knife to have it repaired.

“When I kicked Jared Gordon in the leg, and he didn’t even check it properly, I put it back down and was like ‘sh*t, this would happen to me in the first round,” Pimblett said. ““This all happened in the first round of the fight, within the first minute.”

Pimblett wants a rematch with Gordon when he heals later this year. Gordon is scheduled to face Bobby Green at UFC Fight Night 222 on April 22 in his next outing.

“I am going to run it back. I hope he beats Bobby Green, because I’ll snap his arm for him in a round. Had a boxing match with him and I still won, because you’re sh*t. I hope he watched this. You’re f**king dog sh*t,” Pimblett said.

“At my worst, you couldn’t beat me at your best,” continued Pimblett. “Injured, everything going wrong, and you couldn’t beat me on my worst day. And I beat you on your best, because you’re a little bum.”