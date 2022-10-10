Paddy Pimblett calls ‘delusional’ Trey Ogden a ‘clout chaser’ after a post-fight call-out

It’s been weeks since Trey Ogden called out Paddy Pimblett in his post-fight interview with FanSided but it seems like Pimblett has just caught wind of it … and he’s not amused.

In the comments of a clip posted by Amy Kaplan, Pimblett and Ogden hash out how a potential fight would go.

In the original video Ogden had a message for Pimblett.

“Well it might sounds cheesy to call him out, so I’m not really calling him out” he said. “But Paddy had my name all up in his mouth during his last fight week saying something about how his dead nan could finish Trey Ogden and my name is not free so when I see him, I’ll see him.”

Pimblett commented on the video on Sunday with several laughing emojis. And then all hell broke loose.

Stefaan Jefferson, a friend of Ogden’s wrote, “[Trey Ogden] not playing games with these boys.”

And Pimblett chimed in there too writing, “ya boy got schooled by someone I finished kid, pipe down yer.”

Ogden saw the comment and replied, ” don’t act like [Jordan] Leavitt didn’t throw your a** around…this is why you haven’t booked another fight yet. You’re scared of all your options.”

“no he didn’t,” Pimblett replied with a laughing emoji. “I jumped for multiple submissions u [clown] and won the first round on all judges scorecard before finishing him in the 2nd. U got man handled by him like a little kid an ur an old man pipe down lad really ur a no one u wudnt get out the first.”

“You type worse than you talk kid,” Ogden said. “You’re drunk with fame, I’ll sober you real quick. You can’t strike, wrestle, or grapple. Almost been put away in all 3 of your fights. Make the mistake, ask Sean for the fight.”

Pimblett came back saying, “so I can’t do any of the things u just mentioned but I easily beat someone who made u his boy for 3 rounds. wow ur delusional I’ve beat someone who beat u ur a step back for my career cant u see that u clout chaser? But believe me if ur name is on the contract what comes through you’ll get finished in first promise u now son.”

Ogden then replied again saying, “clout chaser…? I’m not on your page, you’re on my page commenting. I don’t do this shit for clout, I’m a real one kid. My bite is venomous, you get in the cage with me you’ll never be the same.” And a second comment said, “Run along and go play now, Daddy’s busy.”

Currently, neither fighter is booked.

