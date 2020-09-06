Ovince Saint Preux talks about positive COVID-19 tests and UFC Vegas 9 win

Light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux talks about his UFC Vegas 9 victory over Alonzo Menifield and him testing positive for Covid just weeks before. Saint Preux knocked out Menifield in the second round of the fight card’s co-main event. Saint Preux earned a Performance of the Night bonus for the win. It was the 8th time in his UFC career that he’s earned a bonus. Hear everything “OSP” said during the event’s post-fight press conference.

