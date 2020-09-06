HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Overeem vs Sakai live results

featuredUFC Vegas 9: Overeem vs. Sakai Live Results

UFC Vegas 10 Waterson vs Hill fight poster

featuredMichelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill elevated to UFC Vegas 10 main event, increased to five rounds

featuredFighter slaps his opponent during UFC Vegas 9 face-offs (Video)

featuredUFC Vegas 9 weigh-in results: Overeem vs Sakai official as all fighters make weight

Ovince Saint Preux talks about positive COVID-19 tests and UFC Vegas 9 win

September 6, 2020
NoNo Comments

Light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux talks about his UFC Vegas 9 victory over Alonzo Menifield and him testing positive for Covid just weeks before. Saint Preux knocked out Menifield in the second round of the fight card’s co-main event. Saint Preux earned a Performance of the Night bonus for the win. It was the 8th time in his UFC career that he’s earned a bonus. Hear everything “OSP” said during the event’s post-fight press conference.

RELATED > Michel Pereira gets even with Zelim Imadaev for UFC Vegas 9 weigh-in slap

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA