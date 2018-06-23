Ovince Saint-Preux Storms Back to Sub Tyson Pedro (UFC Singapore Highlights)

Pedro wobbles OSP but he REFUSES to quit! #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/4j7Sgv53HE — UFC (@ufc) June 23, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Ovince Saint-Preux’s win over Tyson Pedro at UFC Fight Night 132 on Saturday in Singapore.

Pedro rocked Saint-Preux early in the fight, landing a head kick and a brutal elbow before attempting a standing guillotine choke. Saint-Preux remained calm and worked his way out of the choke, regaining his senses along the way. He stormed back from the brink of defeat to submit Pedro with a straight armbar.

The UFC takes a week off following UFC Fight Night 132 before hosting back-to-back nights during International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale takes place on Friday, July 6, before heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line opposite light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier at UFC 226 on Saturday, July 7.

