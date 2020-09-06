Ovince Saint Preux punches his way to UFC Vegas 9 bonus with KO win

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 9 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The fight promotion gave out four Performance of the the Night awards to Ovince Saint Preux, Michel Pereira, André Muniz, and Brian Kelleher.

Saint Preux earned his $50,000 bonus for his second-round knockout win over Alonzo Menifield in the fight card’s co-main event. Saint Preux used his reach advantage and kicking arsenal to keep Menifield on the outside. Unable to get inside, Menifield rushed in and paid the price. Saint Preux connected with a left hand that left Menifield face down on the canvas.

Pereira banked a bonus for his third-round submission win over Zelim Imadaev. The two had a physical altercation during Friday’s face-offs but Pereira got the last laugh. Pereira landed power shots as he stayed out of range of Imadaev’s punches. He was dominating the fight when he secured a takedown and sunk in a rear-naked choke the forced Imadeav to quickly tap out.

A pair of first-round submission wins earned Muniz and Kelleher an incentive check. Muniz defeated Bartosz Fabiński by armbar midway through their middleweight bout. Kelleher only needed 26 seconds to submit Ray Rodriguez by guillotine choke in their featherweight match.

UFC Vegas 9 featured seven bouts. The fight card was ravaged by positive COVID-19 tests losing two bouts the day of the event. Two of the bouts went the distance, three ended in submission wins, and two resulted in knockout finishes.