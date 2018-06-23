HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Fight Night 132 Results: Cowboy vs. Edwards (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredJessica Eye Explains Why She’s Not Paying Attention to Nicco Montano or the Flyweight Title Yet

featuredCowboy Cerrone vs Leon Edwards Official; All Fighters Make Weight at UFC in Singapore

featuredLeon Edwards: ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Is ‘Past His Prime’ and ‘He’s Not On My Level’

Ovince Saint-Preux: ‘I Always Have a Slow Start… but I Was Able to Overcome’

June 23, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Up-and-coming light heavyweight Tyson Pedro came close to securing the biggest victory of his career on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 132 in Singapore. He rocked Ovince Saint-Preux early with a head kick and followed with a big right hand. Pedro then went for a standing guillotine choke, but the veteran worked his way out.

A short time later, Saint-Preux turned the tables, working from top position on the ground, eventually securing an arm lock that finished the fight, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

TRENDING > Ovince Saint-Preux Storms Back to Sub Tyson Pedro (UFC Singapore Highlights)

After the fight, while still standing in the Octagon, Saint-Preux gave full credit to Pedro, crediting him as the future of the UFC light heavyweight division. He continued, admitting that he always starts slow, but as he often does, found a way to overcome adversity and get the win.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA