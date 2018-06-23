Ovince Saint-Preux: ‘I Always Have a Slow Start… but I Was Able to Overcome’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Up-and-coming light heavyweight Tyson Pedro came close to securing the biggest victory of his career on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 132 in Singapore. He rocked Ovince Saint-Preux early with a head kick and followed with a big right hand. Pedro then went for a standing guillotine choke, but the veteran worked his way out.

A short time later, Saint-Preux turned the tables, working from top position on the ground, eventually securing an arm lock that finished the fight, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

After the fight, while still standing in the Octagon, Saint-Preux gave full credit to Pedro, crediting him as the future of the UFC light heavyweight division. He continued, admitting that he always starts slow, but as he often does, found a way to overcome adversity and get the win.