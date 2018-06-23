Ovince Saint Preux Banks Bonus for Submission Win: UFC Singapore Bonuses

Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the recipients of the bonuses stemming from UFC Fight Night 132 following Saturday’s event in Singapore. Ovince Saint Preux, Song Yadong, Shane Young, and Rolando Dy earned the $50,000 performance incentives.

Fight of the Night honors went to featherweights Shane Young and Rolando Dy. Young and Dy engaged in a spirited back and forth battle on the preliminary fight card. The two kept a furious pace with Young finishing Dy with elbows and punches late in the second frame.

Light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux took home a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round submission over Tyson Pedro in the co-main event. Pedro hurt Saint Pruex with a head kick and dropped him with a follow up right hand in opening moments of the fight. Saint Preux quickly took Pedro down and set up an armbar finish.

TRENDING > UFC Fight Night 132 Results: Cowboy vs. Edwards (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Song Yadong picked up a Performance of the Night bonus for his second-round finish of Felipe Arantes in bantamweight action. Both fighters came out swinging but it was Yadong that connected. Late in the second round, Yadong landed an elbow that hurt Arantes and finished with a series of unanswered strikes with one second remaining in the the second round.

UFC Fight Night 132 took place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The fight card featured 13 fights. Four ended in knockouts, six went the distance, and three resulted in submission finishes.