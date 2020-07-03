Outpouring of support for Khabib Nurmagomedov following his father’s death

There was an outpouring of support for Khabib Nurmagomedov on Friday following the passing of his father. Among the first to issue his condolences was upcoming opponent Justin Gaethje.

Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, died following health complications stemming from his battle with COVID-19. The elder Nurmagomedov suffered a heart attack and stroke, which eventually led to his death.

Numerous UFC fighters and personalities issued their support for Khabib and his family following the tragic news.

So heartbreaking to hear this news of the Legend Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. I’m very sorry @TeamKhabib You’re dad passed with a heart full of pride knowing you will carry on his legacy. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 3, 2020

You could always see that the relationship between @TeamKhabib & his father was truly special. He created in his son one of the best of all time and has contributed to so many other martial artists lives. RIP to a legendary father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. 🙏 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 3, 2020

So sorry for your loss @TeamKhabib My thoughts are with you and your family. @ United States https://t.co/uUulZacSyU — Diego Brandao #UFC #RIZIN #RCC_MMA #FNG (@DiegoBrandaoMMA) July 3, 2020

الحمدلله القائل: "كل من عليها فان ويبقى وجه ربك ذو الجلال والإكرام". أسأل الله أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته، وأن يرزق قلوبكم المؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره الصبر والسلوان رغم بالغ الحزن والأسى، وأن يجمعنا بأحبابنا في جنات النعيم. إنا جميعاً لله، وإنا إليه راجعون. pic.twitter.com/xmQd3h5h58 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 3, 2020

Condolences to @TeamKhabib and his family. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) July 3, 2020

'My condolences to his family. A worthy coach and patriot of his people' Russian UFC title challenger @PetrYanUFC adds to condolences after death of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov#RIPAbdulmanap https://t.co/9IrfQizzZE — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) July 3, 2020

Waking up to the terrible news that my AKA brother @TeamKhabib has lost his father. They had a very tight bond as Abdulmanap put a lifetime of teachings into molding Khabib as the champion he is today. Gone too soon. I pray the family finds peace🙏🏽@SikhPA #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/DBYv8Ghe5U — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) July 3, 2020

My heart is incredibly saddened by the news this morning of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. The bond Khabib and his father had was unconditional. Now he is resting peacefully in heaven with the almighty. May god be with you and your family @TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/w7HbT1bjIt — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) July 3, 2020

We lost a great one today. Disappointed I never got to meet him in person but I am very fortunate to have trained with his students. Thank you for being the person you were Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. — Jon Fitch 🏴‍☠️ (@jonfitchdotnet) July 3, 2020

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Condolences @TeamKhabib on the passing of your father 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/COSx48zkhf — @CrisCyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) July 3, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear this news. My heart goes out to the ever-classy champion @TeamKhabib and his family. I’ll never forget that moment between father and son in the Octagon at UFC 242 last fall. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/ICDBq7C5zD — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) July 3, 2020

RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov 🙏 My heart goes out to @TeamKhabib and the Nurmagomedov family — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) July 3, 2020

So sorry for your loss @TeamKhabib My thoughts are with you and your family. https://t.co/QauiSk1QbX — michael (@bisping) July 3, 2020

RIP SIR🙏❤️ We have all lost a great man 😇 https://t.co/SciBIOGwBa — Mark Coleman (@Markcolemanmma) July 3, 2020

RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov 🙏 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 3, 2020

My condolences to @ufc champ @TeamKhabib and all family! — Marlon Moraes (@MMARLONMORAES) July 3, 2020

Ugh this is so sad. Sorry for your loss https://t.co/d6kNJENQ7T — Tim Sylvia (@timsylviamma) July 3, 2020

Wow losing a father is horrible. 🙏 https://t.co/1FEI9Jn4Vm — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) July 3, 2020

Just heard news about Khabib's father. My team is gutted. We admire and respect both of them so much. Peace be with you my brother — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 3, 2020

The MMA world mourns the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. 1962-2020 pic.twitter.com/K9EHCIdSU7 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 3, 2020