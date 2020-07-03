Outpouring of support for Khabib Nurmagomedov following his father’s death

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 3, 2020
There was an outpouring of support for Khabib Nurmagomedov on Friday following the passing of his father. Among the first to issue his condolences was upcoming opponent Justin Gaethje.

Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, died following health complications stemming from his battle with COVID-19. The elder Nurmagomedov suffered a heart attack and stroke, which eventually led to his death.

Numerous UFC fighters and personalities issued their support for Khabib and his family following the tragic news.

