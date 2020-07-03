Outpouring of support for Khabib Nurmagomedov following his father’s death

There was an outpouring of support for Khabib Nurmagomedov on Friday following the passing of his father. Among the first to issue his condolences was upcoming opponent Justin Gaethje.
Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, died following health complications stemming from his battle with COVID-19. The elder Nurmagomedov suffered a heart attack and stroke, which eventually led to his death.
Numerous UFC fighters and personalities issued their support for Khabib and his family following the tragic news.
So heartbreaking to hear this news of the Legend Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. I’m very sorry @TeamKhabib You’re dad passed with a heart full of pride knowing you will carry on his legacy.
— Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 3, 2020
You could always see that the relationship between @TeamKhabib & his father was truly special. He created in his son one of the best of all time and has contributed to so many other martial artists lives. RIP to a legendary father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. 🙏
— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss @TeamKhabib My thoughts are with you and your family. @ United States https://t.co/uUulZacSyU
— Diego Brandao #UFC #RIZIN #RCC_MMA #FNG (@DiegoBrandaoMMA) July 3, 2020
الحمدلله القائل: "كل من عليها فان ويبقى وجه ربك ذو الجلال والإكرام".
أسأل الله أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته، وأن يرزق قلوبكم المؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره الصبر والسلوان رغم بالغ الحزن والأسى، وأن يجمعنا بأحبابنا في جنات النعيم.
إنا جميعاً لله، وإنا إليه راجعون. pic.twitter.com/xmQd3h5h58
— Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 3, 2020
Condolences to @TeamKhabib and his family.
— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) July 3, 2020
'My condolences to his family. A worthy coach and patriot of his people'
Russian UFC title challenger @PetrYanUFC adds to condolences after death of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov#RIPAbdulmanap https://t.co/9IrfQizzZE
— RT Sport (@RTSportNews) July 3, 2020
Waking up to the terrible news that my AKA brother @TeamKhabib has lost his father. They had a very tight bond as Abdulmanap put a lifetime of teachings into molding Khabib as the champion he is today. Gone too soon. I pray the family finds peace🙏🏽@SikhPA #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/DBYv8Ghe5U
— Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) July 3, 2020
My heart is incredibly saddened by the news this morning of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. The bond Khabib and his father had was unconditional. Now he is resting peacefully in heaven with the almighty. May god be with you and your family @TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/w7HbT1bjIt
— Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) July 3, 2020
We lost a great one today. Disappointed I never got to meet him in person but I am very fortunate to have trained with his students. Thank you for being the person you were Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.
— Jon Fitch 🏴☠️ (@jonfitchdotnet) July 3, 2020
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Condolences @TeamKhabib on the passing of your father 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/COSx48zkhf
— @CrisCyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) July 3, 2020
😞🙏🏽 @TeamKhabib
— Leonardo Santos (@LeoSantosbjj) July 3, 2020
Deeply saddened to hear this news. My heart goes out to the ever-classy champion @TeamKhabib and his family. I’ll never forget that moment between father and son in the Octagon at UFC 242 last fall. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/ICDBq7C5zD
— Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) July 3, 2020
My brother @khabib_nurmagomedov I am extremely sorry for your families loss. He was many things to you as your father but I can only imagine how proud he was of you as his son, to become the man you are today. Love your children and family the way he loved you as a child. I send my love and prayers to you and your family my brother. May he Rest In Peace and look down upon you and your family in safety and love. ❤️ 🤲🏼 #khabibnurmagomedov #rip #dagestan
RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov 🙏
My heart goes out to @TeamKhabib and the Nurmagomedov family
— Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) July 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss @TeamKhabib My thoughts are with you and your family. https://t.co/QauiSk1QbX
— michael (@bisping) July 3, 2020
RIP SIR🙏❤️ We have all lost a great man 😇 https://t.co/SciBIOGwBa
— Mark Coleman (@Markcolemanmma) July 3, 2020
Allah yerhamo 🙏🙏 https://t.co/VxGJfVvtl6
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 3, 2020
RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov 🙏
— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 3, 2020
My condolences to @ufc champ @TeamKhabib and all family!
— Marlon Moraes (@MMARLONMORAES) July 3, 2020
Prayers to @TeamKhabib and his family 🙏🏼 https://t.co/Pwl4pXDE6O
— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) July 3, 2020
Ugh this is so sad. Sorry for your loss https://t.co/d6kNJENQ7T
— Tim Sylvia (@timsylviamma) July 3, 2020
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 3, 2020
Allah yerhamo 🤲🏼 https://t.co/jXpB10QW48
— Ilir Latifi (@Latifimma) July 3, 2020
Wow losing a father is horrible. 🙏 https://t.co/1FEI9Jn4Vm
— ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) July 3, 2020
Just heard news about Khabib's father. My team is gutted. We admire and respect both of them so much. Peace be with you my brother
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 3, 2020
The MMA world mourns the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.
1962-2020 pic.twitter.com/K9EHCIdSU7
— UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 3, 2020
The first time I fought in London I was in the sauna with @TeamKhabib dad he was there cutting w one of his fighters and got the pleasure to talk to him and that man was a badass never had the opportunity to work w him but I’m sure who ever did that was a lucky fighter. RIP sir
— Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) July 3, 2020