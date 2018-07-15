HOT OFF THE WIRE
Vladimir Putin and Conor McGregor at the World Cup

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Buddies Up with Russia’s Vladimir Putin at World Cup Finals

Chuck Norris chokes out Georges St-Pierre

hot-sauce-featuredOut of the Cage: Chuck Norris Chokes Out Georges St-Pierre

Matt Hughes - UFC 25 Years in Short

hot-sauce-featuredMatt Hughes Will Make You Want to Watch UFC 25 Years in Short on Fight Pass (Video)

Daniel Cormier KOs Stipe Miocic UFC 226 Fight Highlights

hot-sauce-featuredWatch Cain Velasquez’s Live Reaction to Daniel Cormier KOing Stipe Miocic (Video)

Out of the Cage: Chuck Norris Chokes Out Georges St-Pierre

July 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

After a lifetime of waiting, former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre was recently choked out by one of his idols, Chuck Norris. 

Obviously, it was all in fun, but with Norris’ choke-out of St-Pierre, does he maybe deserve a shot in the Octagon a little more than WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar?

Lesnar is expected to be the first challenger to dual-division champion Daniel Cormier, after Cormier wont the UFC heavyweight championship recently.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Returns to Conan O’Brien After Breaking the ‘Conan Curse’

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA