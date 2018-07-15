Out of the Cage: Chuck Norris Chokes Out Georges St-Pierre

After a lifetime of waiting, former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre was recently choked out by one of his idols, Chuck Norris.

Obviously, it was all in fun, but with Norris’ choke-out of St-Pierre, does he maybe deserve a shot in the Octagon a little more than WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar?

Lesnar is expected to be the first challenger to dual-division champion Daniel Cormier, after Cormier wont the UFC heavyweight championship recently.

