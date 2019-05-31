Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalen expected at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 31, 2019
Undefeated prospect Ottman “The Bulldozer” Azaitar is expected to make his long awaited debut at UFC 242 in a fight against Teemu Packalen on Sept. 7 in Abu Dhabi.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news on Friday with agreements in place from the fighters.

Coming to the UFC with a perfect 11-0 record, Azaitar most recently competed in BRAVE where he won his past four fights including three by knockout.

Known for his aggressive, march forward style, Azaitar lives up to his nickname and typically puts on the kinds of performances that will be a crowd pleasing addition to the UFC roster.

Meanwhile, Packalen will look to bounce back after he suffered a knockout loss in his last outing against Marc Diakiese back in 2017.

Injuries have plagued Packalen ever since with his last fight booked in April also cancelled when the Finland native was forced to pull out of a matchup against Alexander Yakovlev.

Now Packalen will look to get back on track with a date booked for September against a Azaitar in Abu Dhabi.

As of now, UFC 242 does not have a main event although all signs point towards a lightweight title unification bout headlining the show with Khabib Nurmagomedov expected to face Dustin Poirier on the card.

